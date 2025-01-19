Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 258,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 362,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

