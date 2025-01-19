North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Acquires $24,700.00 in Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,500. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Page Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Richard Page Howard acquired 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Richard Page Howard acquired 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NRT opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 537.09% and a net margin of 87.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

