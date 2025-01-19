Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
