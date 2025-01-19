Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,695 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.