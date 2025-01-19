Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,721,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,599,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 117,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

NV5 Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

