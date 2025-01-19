Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $149.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.