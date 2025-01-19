Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 472 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $91.93 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

