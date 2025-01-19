OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 12,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 17,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

OceanPal Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.51.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 37.37%.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

