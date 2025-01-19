Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 16,023.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,370,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,003,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5,853.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after buying an additional 1,526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,977,015,000 after acquiring an additional 885,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $161.05 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $450.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

