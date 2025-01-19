Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.74 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37), with a volume of 7,459 shares.

Orchard Funding Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 million, a P/E ratio of 428.57 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

