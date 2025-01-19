Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62,184 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,550,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $127,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,647,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.