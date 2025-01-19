Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 894,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,713,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $109.47 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

