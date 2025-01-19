Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Time to Sell?

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 47,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,930% from the average daily volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Orora Trading Down 12.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

