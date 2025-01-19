Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 17th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.08 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
