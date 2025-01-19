Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.93. Approximately 8,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

