Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.93. Approximately 8,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
