PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.