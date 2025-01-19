PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.