PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $2,862,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $2,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,984,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,550,642.76. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,789,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 341,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $9,172,690.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $9,246,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.61.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.47%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

