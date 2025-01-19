Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $12.66. Pennon Group shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 29,084 shares traded.

Pennon Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

