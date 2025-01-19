PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



