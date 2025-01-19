Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 3,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 45.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 160,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,350,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,026,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 129,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CMCSA opened at $36.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

