PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,124,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,875,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

