Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

