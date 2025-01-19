Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.01 and traded as high as C$13.46. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 52,695 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.00%.
In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,413.85. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
