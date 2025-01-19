Polianta Ltd Acquires 600 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 284.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $362.60 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

