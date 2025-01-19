Polianta Ltd Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

