Polianta Ltd Purchases 2,900 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 980,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

