Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $364,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

