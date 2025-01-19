Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,235,000. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,873,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 285,463 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $8,519,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 109,160 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.26 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

