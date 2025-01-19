Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

