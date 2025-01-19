Portside Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %
CMCSA stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.