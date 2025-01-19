Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 329.4% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $943.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $675.96 and a 12-month high of $1,008.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $949.82 and a 200-day moving average of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

