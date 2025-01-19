Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.