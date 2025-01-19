Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welltower by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $254,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Welltower stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

