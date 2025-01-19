Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $465.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.