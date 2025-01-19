Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,859.10. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.0 %
MSTR stock opened at $396.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.79. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
