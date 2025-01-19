Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

UBER opened at $67.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

