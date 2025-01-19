Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 64,847 shares.The stock last traded at $60.65 and had previously closed at $59.93.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
