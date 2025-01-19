Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 64,847 shares.The stock last traded at $60.65 and had previously closed at $59.93.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

