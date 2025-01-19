Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average of $202.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.