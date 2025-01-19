Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $357.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.86 and a 200-day moving average of $312.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

