Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 22 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $770.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.22 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

