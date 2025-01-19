Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11,704.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 644,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,021,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.57 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

