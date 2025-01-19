Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,296,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $427.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.98 and a 200-day moving average of $433.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.22.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.