Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $14.07. 234,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 431,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prothena by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,178,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 539,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,122.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 526,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 483,673 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 110.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

