pumpBTC Price Tops $100,795.24 on Exchanges (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, pumpBTC has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $335.19 million and $1,438.34 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can now be bought for approximately $100,795.24 or 0.96311369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,323.61 or 0.99850311 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,677.48 or 0.99231892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 6,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,325 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 6,002.25386981 with 3,325.42687404 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC is 94,026.8226017 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,982.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.