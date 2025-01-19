QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

