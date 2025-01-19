Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 6,584 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 536.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

