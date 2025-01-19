Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and traded as high as $50.00. Renault shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Renault Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
