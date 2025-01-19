Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $600.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $474.68 and a one year high of $612.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $598.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.92. The stock has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

