Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $102.53.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
